Did K-State, Jerome Tang Win The First 'Trade' In College Basketball History?
Kansas State and Memphis have essentially swapped point guards through the transfer portal, with PJ Haggerty joining the Wildcats and Dug McDaniel now a Tiger. Some fans are deeming it as the first "trade" in college basketball history.
Whenever a trade happens in the NBA, the next question is always the same: who won the trade? On social media, users have been debating whether the Wildcats or Tigers got the better end of deal.
Memphis' acquisition of former K-state forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin and the Wildcats addition of former Memphis forward Tyreek Smith have also been included in the trade discussion.
Some K-State fans believe the trade was even.
Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assist while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. McDaniel totaled 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists for K-State. So realistically the Tigers got more of a pass-first, table setting point guard, while the Wildcats added a do-it-yourself scoring point guard who can still run an offense.
Other social media users are simply baffled that the idea of trades is even being discussed in the world of college basketball and wonder if this could become the new norm.
When it comes to a potential matchup between Kansas State and Memphis, players have already started adding fuel to the fire. After the announcement of Haggerty's transfer to K-State, McDaniel made a post on his Instagram story with the caption, "Set that game up."
A K-State versus Memphis match up would mean more than a win or loss for both programs this upcoming season.
