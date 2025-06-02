Kansas State Looks Ahead With Optimism After Season Ends With Texas Loss
Kansas State's baseball season came to an end with a 15-8 loss to Texas in the NCAA Regional Tournament.
Neither team delivered a consistent pitching performance, turning the game into a slugfest that ultimately benefited Texas.
With a score of 6-3 after the first two innings, the Longhorns went a run, stretching their lead to 10-3. From that point on, K-State was never able to gain enough momentum to get back into the game.
"Disappointing day. We got off to a bad start, and you can't do that in somebody else's stadium against a really good club – especially one as offensive as Texas," Kansas State coach Pete Hughes said. "Proud of the way we punched back in the first inning, that's for sure. But you know, when you give someone four or sometimes five outs an inning with an offense like that it's a dangerous way to live, and we just lived the result."
Kansas State concluded the season with a 32-26 record. Although the Wildcats' run in the NCAA tournament came to an end, the team still has a solid season to look back on.
The Wildcat's reached the tournament in NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons, which is the first time the school made consecutive appearances since 2010-11. Hughes also became the fastest coach in school history to win 200 games.
Catcher Keegan O'Connor achieved a program record for single-season home runs with 17. Additionally, AJ Evasco broke the freshman school record for home runs, 11, and RBIs, 52, in the final game of the season.
Kansas State's season didn't end the way they had hoped, but the program has plenty to build on for the future.
