Dylan Edwards Rises To Occasion As Kansas State's Primary Running Back
All week, Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards was questioned about becoming the No. 1 option after DJ Giddens' departure.
Well, 200+ total yards, three touchdowns, and a K-State bowl rushing record is a great way to start. Edwards' Rate Bowl performance against Rutgers gave a glimpse of his potential as the Wildcats' primary back.
"I just tried to do my job to the best of my ability," Edwards said. "We worked on these plays for the past two weeks. Just trying to do my job and that's what I did today."
Edwards compiled 56 rushes for 350 yards and three touchdowns behind Giddens. He produced more than half that Thursday, rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
He says he was just completing the task at hand and was not necessarily trying to take a particular position on the team.
But the sophomore sure did take the advantage.
"It felt real good," Edwards said. "I played the whole season. It wasn't like I was waiting my time. I was just trying to do my job and my part for this team. I guess you could say I had more of a job to do."
Edwards and Joe Jackson headlined the night with their big plays as the Wildcats' 1-2 punch. Edwards' 65-yard rushing touchdown was the catalyst to the 17-point comeback. He also had the go-ahead score that put K-State up with just over four minutes left. His speed and hands out the backfield will be something the Wildcats want to utilize going forward.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.