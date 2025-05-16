Kstate

ESPN Predicts DJ Giddens To Have Bigger NFL Impact Than Rival Big 12 RB

Shandel Richardson

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Flash back to last summer when all the Big 12 preseason predictions were made. Most had Ollie Gordon II of Oklahoma State as the top running back in the conference. He received most of the accolades. He even was ranked among the highest-rated players on EA Sports' college football video game.

A year later, things have changed. Now, ex-Kansas State star DJ Giddens is getting more love in the NFL. Giddens was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round, 28 spots earlier than the Miami Dolphins took Gordon.

It is why ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay projected Giddens to have a better rookie year than his once higher-ranked counterpart.

Here's what Clay wrote: "Giddens has a solid frame and showed off his athleticism at the combine, with the second-best vertical (39½ inches) and broad jump (10-foot-10) among RBs. He was solid in terms of his efficiency as a collegiate rusher, but he struggled with drops and might max out as an early-down option. Behind feature back Jonathan Taylor, Giddens will battle Tyler Goodson for primary backup duties."

Clay listed Giddens in the "situational backs and backups" tier. That was one level above Gordon, who was put in the "developmental and depth players" classification. It should be noted Clay isn't saying Giddens is more talented but he's just in a better position to contribute than Gordon.

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here