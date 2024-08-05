ESPN Analyst Puts Kansas State Among Top Contenders In Big 12 This Season
The Kansas State Wildcats are among the contenders in the Big 12 conference.
The only problem is they aren't alone. The league has no clear favorite, meaning this season is up for grabs.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently tackled the subject during an appearance with Jake And Ben on KSL Sports Zone. He said the Wildcats have as good of a chance as anyone to win the conference.
"You start off with certainly teams like Utah and Kansas State and Kansas perhpas, Arizona," Rittenberg said. "Oklahoma State made the league title game last year and they're one of the oldest teams in the country. They bring back practically everyone."
Utah was picked as the preseason favorite followed by the Wildcats. The Cowboys and Jayhawks also have enough firepower to make noise. K-State is led by sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, who begins his first year as the full-time starter.
The conference championship could come down to this year's game between the Jayhawks and Wildcats. There's also Deion Sanders and Colorado and Iowa State lurking.
"I think that's why it makes for such an interesting race, especially with a college football playoff appearance on the other end," Rittenberg said. "We're not just talking about two or three teams. We're, at least right now, talking about six or seven teams that have a chance to win the conference."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
