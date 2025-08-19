ESPN Gave ‘SportsCenter’ a Cool Throwback Intro to Celebrate Rich Eisen’s Return
Rich Eisen first made himself a beloved figure in the hearts of many sports fans as a host of SportsCenter on ESPN.
Paired with fellow iconic newsman Stuart Scott, Eisen entertained with clever lines, comical impressions and good old-fashioned broadcasting chops while taking sports fans through the highlights of the day starting in 1996.
Eisen’s run at ESPN ended in 2003, when he joined the NFL Network as one of the top talents on their new roster. Since then, his eponymous show has gained a following of its own.
Eisen’s show, which has jumped across platforms including Fox Sports Radio, Peacock and The Roku Channel, is now set to be a key piece of ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer offering, meaning Eisen was officially back on board with the Worldwide Leader.
On Monday night, Eisen made his long-awaited return to the SportsCenter desk.
To celebrate his return, ESPN ran a throwback intro for SportsCenter, complete with horns and graphics from a broadcast era not seen in years.
Welcome back, Rich.