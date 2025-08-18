Adam Schefter Makes Bold Prediction About Browns QB Situation
Even after naming Joe Flacco their starting quarterback, the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation remains fluid. Opinions on what the team will do with its remaining three signal-callers are all over the place, but a big name just gave his.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter made a bold prediction on Monday, saying he believes the Browns will carry four quarterbacks into the NFL season. That means Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders would all be on the 53-man roster.
While it's rare for NFL teams to carry four quarterbacks on their roster, Schefter's reasoned that "Quarterbacks are currency" in the league. That means another team could come calling about one of the four, and put Cleveland in a position to make a trade.
The Browns traded for Pickett in March, sending a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles to land him. He backed up Jalen Hurts in 2024 as Philadelphia won a Super Bowl. A month later, they signed Flacco.
During the draft, Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round, creating one of the NFL's most crowded quarterback rooms.
Through an entire offseason and now several weeks of training camp, Flacco earned the starting job, but the rest of the team's picture at the position remains blurry. With no obvious solution, Schefter thinks the Browns will just keep everyone.