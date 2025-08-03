ESPN Picks Surprise Stiffest Test For Kansas State This Season
The Kansas State Wildcats open the season against the defending Big 12 champion Iowa State Cyclones later this month in Dublin, Ireland. One would consider this the Wildcats' toughest game but ESPN thinks otherwise.
And the network may be correct. Despite the early-season test, the Wildcats still have to play at rival Kansas Oct. 25 in Lawrence. This game could also play a factor on either team makes the College Football Playoff.
Here was ESPN's reason for saying the Jayhawks are the toughest out for the Wildcats: "An in-state rival on the road during the heart of the season will have implications on the Big 12 standings and, in turn, the CFP race. ESPN's FPI gives K-State a 52.1% chance to win. The Wildcats escaped with a two-point win last year."
The Wildcats have owned the Sunflower Showdown in recent memory, winning the last 15 in the series. The fact they are 28-6 since 1990 should provide the Jayhawks with plenty motivation entering this year's matchup.
ROMAINE GETTING PLENTY PRESEASON HYPE
Kansas State's Austin Romaine has been drawing a lot of preseason hype. The latest came from the Football Writers Association of America as Romaine was named to the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in the nation. Romaine is on a list of 60 players that will be updated throughout the year based on player performance.
The last Big 12 player to win the award was Texas' Brian Orakpo in 2008.
Romaine recorded 74 more tackles, including 40 more solo tackles, one more sack, and three additional forced fumbles in his sophomore season. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman gave Romaine a glowing review in his press conference on Monday.
"That next year [sophomore year], to be able to learn from Daniel Green, and be able to learn from Austin Moore, to be able to learn from Desmond Purnell, he's taken his game to another level," Klieman said. "Now he's into his third year, he's a true junior, and I think he's one of the best linebackers that we've had play in the system that we have played, whether it has been here or at other jobs I've had."
