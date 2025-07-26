K-State Defender Rated Among Nation's Best Ahead Of Season
Kansas State's Austin Romaine is continuing to garner offseason hype as Pro Football Focus' (PFF) Dalton Wasserman named him the best defensive player in the Big 12.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker is coming off a season where he was in on 96 tackles (54 solo), two sacks and three forced fumbles. Last season, Romaine was the highest graded Power Four linebacker with a PFF grade of 91.0.
"That grade was powered by a 90.7 PFF run-defense grade — third best among Power Four linebackers — and 43 run stops, the fourth most in that group," Wasserman wrote in his article previewing the best players in each Power Four conference. "At 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, Romaine fits the mold of a true Mike linebacker and excels at slipping blocks before linemen can get a clean shot on him."
Romaine's 91.0 PFF grade ranks No. 2 among the Power Four players named to the list, only behind Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who earned a PFF grade of 91.7 last season.
This accolade comes after Romaine was named the highest graded returning linebacker in the Big 12. Romaine beat out the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, for the honor.
Romaine recorded a season high of 12 tackles against Iowa State last season. Romaine will look to pick up where he left off when the Wildcats make the trip to Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the season.
Of the Power Four players named to the list, Romaine is the only one to come from a program that did not receive a College Football Playoff bid last season. Romaine and the rest of the Wildcats hope to live up to expectations and punch K-State's first ticket to the playoff.
