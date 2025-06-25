ESPN Puts Ex-Kansas State Star Michael Beasley In Rare NBA Draft Company
Former Kansas State star Michael Beasley may have struggled in the NBA but his college career is always remembered. Beasley had one of the best seasons in Big 12 history when he led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in the 2007-08 season. It's why ESPN's Mike Greenberg included Beasley in his Top Five one-and-done list.
Beasley checked in at No. 4, one spot ahead of Kevin Love (UCLA). Kevin Durant (Texas) topped the list, followed by Anthony Davis (Kentucky) and Zion Williamson (Duke). It should be noted Carmelo Anthony was left off the list because only players after 2006 were eligible. A year before, the Collective Bargaining Agreement ruled a player had to be at least 19 or one year removed from high school. Anthony led Syracuse to the NCAA title in 2003.
Beasley needed just one season to make an impact at Kansas State. He led the Big 12 in scoring at 26.2 points a game and was the nation's top rebounder (12.4). He holds 30 school single-season and freshman records. Beasley entered the NBA draft after one season, where he was taken by the Miami Heat with the No. 2 pick behind Derrick Rose.
Beasley could never match his college dominance in the NBA. He was traded from the Heat before the LeBron James era. He did average a career-high 19.2 points with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010-11.
More Kansas State News
K-State's Avery Johnson Continues NIL Momentum With Latest Deal
Aaron Rodgers Selflessly Loops Will Howard Into Retirement Plans
Kansas State Football Target Set to Announce Commitment Wednesday Afternoon