Eastern Conference Team Near Top of Lottery Schedules Private Workout With Ace Bailey
It is widely expected from NBA executives that Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harper will go 1-2 in the draft to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, later this month.
As such, the draft is considered by many to start at No. 3, where there will be plenty of options for the Philadelphia 76ers. One key prospect they're considering is Harper's Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey, who will be working out with the team over the next 10 days, per NBA insider Jake Fischer. Another is Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, who visited with the franchise last week.
Fischer said that while Bailey has a workout scheduled with the Sixers, there are no other known meetings that he has scheduled ahead of the draft.
He could very well be the pick at No. 3, and if he is, his fit with Philadelphia's roster makes a lot of sense. His rangy athleticism and shot-making will help supplement what is already in place, while providing a natural replacement for Paul George on the wing over the next few seasons as the veteran approaches retirement.