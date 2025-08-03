ESPN Suggests Kansas State's Schedule Strength Could Pose CFP Issues
Kansas State has one of college football's best early-season matchups it faces Iowa State Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
The Cyclones are the defending Big 12 champions, so the game should test the Wildcats in Week 0. Even with a victory, the question is if K-State has enough quality opponents to earn a berth in the CFP should it lose later in the season.
ESPN recently took at look at every Top 25 team chances of making the playoffs.
The article said the selection committee would like, "A season-opening win against Iowa State in Dublin. The Cyclones are capable of winning the Big 12, and if K-State can knock them off in the season opener, it could help alleviate the blow of a loss in the Big 12 title game if they meet again. K-State would be able to claim a regular-season win against the conference champs. That's a résumé booster that has helped teams before in the committee meeting room."
But the Big 12 is wide open as ever. The Wildcats are the overwhelming favorites because there is so much uncertainty. The biggest game on the schedule after Iowa State is likely at Kansas.
"No statement wins," the ESPN article read. "If K-State doesn't beat Iowa State, it might not have a win against a ranked team on its résumé. The Wildcats don't face Arizona State or BYU during the regular season. Texas Tech could play its way into the top 25 and even make a run at the Big 12 title, and Kansas could as well, but there's no headliner in the lineup to help separate K-State from another comparable contender."
K-STATE GIVEN DECENT ODDS TO MAKE CFP
The Wildcats once again begin the season with high expectations. They are favorites to win the Big 12 after last year's disappointing 9-4 finish.
ESPN recently gave its odds for teams to make the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats checked in at No. 17. According to ESPN analytics, they have a 22.2 percent chance of making the CFP and .4 percent odds of winning the national title.
Here's what ESPN wrote: "The reality is the Big 12 is once again the most wide-open race in the FBS, but with quarterback Avery Johnson returning for his second season as the starter, expectations are high. According to ESPN's FPI, K-State has a 19.9% chance to win the Big 12, a slight edge over defending champ Arizona State (13%). It's not impossible for the Big 12 to get two playoff teams in, but the most likely scenario for the second team is as the league runner-up in a close loss -- similar to what happened with SMU last year in the ACC."
Johnson are running back Dylan Edwards have the opportunity to become one of the nation's top offensive tandems. They also have a solid receiving unit, led by Jayce Brown and transfers Jaron Tibbs (Purdue) and Jerand Bradley (Boston College).
