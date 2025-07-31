Kstate

ESPN Throws Early Shade At Jerome Tang, Kansas State Hoops

Kansas State is currently one of the teams in the "Next Four Out" category.

Seth Kunz

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats coach Jerome Tang on the sidelines during the first half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
College football is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean college basketball fans can't get their fix before K-State kicks off the college football season. ESPN released its "Way-Too-Early men's Bracketology" on Tuesday.

Kansas State is aiming for its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since Jerome Tang's first season in 2023, when the Wildcats reached the Elite Eight. Although ESPN's Joe Lunardi mentioned the Wildcats, they narrowly missed the field of 68, falling into the "Next Four Out" category.

Kansas State will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself on the road this season. Kansas State makes the trip to see Houston (1-seed), Arizona (3-seed), Texas Tech (6-seed), Kansas (6-seed) and Creighton (9-seed).

The Wildcats also hope fans will pack Bramlage Coliseum as BYU (2-seed), Iowa State (3-seed), Kansas, Cincinnati (8-seed) and Baylor (9-seed) all make trips to Manhattan, Kan.

Conference success will be key to Kansas State working into the field. K-State's conference record in Tang's three years at the helm is 28-28; his best record in the Big 12 was his first season, when the Wildcats went 11-7 in conference play.

The first major hurdle on Kansas State's schedule is at the Hall of Fame Classic when the Wildcats take on Mississippi State, a projected 8-seed. Wildcat fans will also get a good sense of where their squad stands after K-State's exhibition game against Missouri (8-seed).

Kansas State went out and retooled in the portal, bringing in the No. 4-ranked transfer class in the country. The Wildcats look to use their revamped roster to surpass expectations and secure a spot in the big dance.

