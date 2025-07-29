K-State's Austin Romaine Named To Prestigious Defensive Trophy Watch List
Kansas State's Austin Romaine has been drawing a lot of preseason hype. The latest came from the Football Writers Association of America as Romaine was named to the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in the nation. Romaine is on a list of 60 players that will be updated throughout the year based on player performance.
The last Big 12 player to win the award was Texas' Brian Orakpo in 2008.
Romaine recorded 74 more tackles, including 40 more solo tackles, one more sack, and three additional forced fumbles in his sophomore season. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman gave Romaine a glowing review in his press conference on Monday.
"That next year [sophomore year], to be able to learn from Daniel Green, and be able to learn from Austin Moore, to be able to learn from Desmond Purnell, he's taken his game to another level," Klieman said. "Now he's into his third year, he's a true junior, and I think he's one of the best linebackers that we've had play in the system that we have played, whether it has been here or at other jobs I've had."
Another Big 12 player to make the watch list was the Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Jacob Rodriguez. Romaine looks to build on a standout sophomore season, surpassing Rodriguez and proving he is not only the best defensive player in the Big 12 but also in the country.
