K-State OC Matt Wells Sings Praises Of Transfer Wide Receivers
Kansas State needed to bring in some help for quarterback Avery Johnson at wide receiver, and it did just that.
The Wildcats brought in three wide receivers from the transfer portal, including Jerand Bradley and Jaron Tibbs. Kansas State offensive coordinator Matt Wells gave Bradley and Tibbs in a video posted by The Topeka-Capital Journal.
"They've got a physical presence to both of them, but they're confident," Wells said. "They're good route runners, I don't think any coach up here ever says somebody's a great route runner, because we can all improve. They got really good hand-eye coordination, and they've got really good ball skills. There's been very minimal drops."
Wells said Tibbs and Bradley are not only impressive at bringing in passes, but also at blocking.
"They've been good blockers on the perimeter," Wells said. "Our perimeter blocking has improved overall; there's still growth to go there, but part of that's because of them."
Bradley enters this season after only playing four games last year at Boston College, where he pulled in six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Tibbs is coming in off a season with Purdue, where he hauled in 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Wells said he has high expectations for the two receivers.
"They'll be really good," Wells said. "They're gonna catch a lot of balls."
Kansas State lost 1,243 of 2,748 receiving yards from last season through graduation and the transfer portal. The Wildcats do return leading wide receiver Jayce Brown, but K-State fans will hope to see added production from both Bradley and Tibbs.
