Ex-K-Star Star Tyler Lockett Makes Unusual Gesture Toward NFL Media
Tyler Lockett has a new home for the first time in his NFL career.
The former Kansas State Wildcat was selected with the No. 69 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was there until he was released by the Seahawks in March.
Lockett was officially signed to the Tennessee Titans' roster on April 28. While he was a big offseason signing for the Titans, who ranked No. 25 in terms of receiving yards last season with 3,621 yards, it was what Lockett did at his introductory press conference on Thursday that turned heads.
Lockett took the time to shake hands with everybody in the media room.
"I feel like y'all are just as much as family as everybody that's going to be teammates right? So you got to get to know the coaches, get to know the media," Lockett said. "You guys are going to be the ones writing stories about us, whether it's good or bad, and who knows, sometimes doing that handshake you might be a little more lenient. It's great to meet y'all. I'm going to learn new names, learn new faces, but excited to be able to do some media with y'all."
NFL fans took to the comment section of the Titans' post. A lot of the comments were fans wishing Lockett the best in Tennessee, as well as saying the Titans were going to love the 10-year NFL veteran. One Seahawk fan even went as far to say he would consider cheering for Lockett if he made a winning grab against his former team.
