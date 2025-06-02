K-State Adds To 2026 Recruiting Class With Promising Three-Star RB
As Kansas State football continues loading its offense, it picked up another commitment to bolster its running back room.
The Wildcats officially landed three-star Katy Jordan High running back Tanner West from Katy, TX. He rushed for 694 yards and recorded 30 receptions for 534 yards and 13 total touchdowns in his junior season.
"Excited to announce my commitment to Kansas State football as the next step for my athletic & academic career," West tweeted. "Thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates who helped me along the way! All the glory to GOD! Go cats."
FORMER K-STATE'S WILL HOWARD COMPARED TO SUPER BOWL MVP QUARTERBACK
Will Howard has drawn comparisons to star quarterbacks like 2024 MVP Josh Allen and 2002 MVP Rich Gannon.
But the latest comparison might be the most unexpected so far. Bleacher Report's James Palmer said he heard Howard being likened to Philadelphia Eagles' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts.
“Will Howard has some traits that some people really liked in this draft,” Palmersaid Wednesday on NFL Insider Notebook. “Big, strong, athletic guy. There was one comment that I thought was interesting. Somebody compared him to Jalen Hurts in terms of the physicality and the size he can run with. I think Hurts is a better athlete out in space, but I just thought that was interesting that somebody brought that up.”
