Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Preview and Prediction
It doesn't matter if it is basketball, baseball, or any other sport these two teams compete in, this football game between Kansas State and Kansas should be another memorable game in this storied rivalry.
The Kansas State Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 conference play, while the Kansas Jayhawks are 4-3 overall and also 2-2 in Big 12 play going into the game. Both teams should be rested and prepared for one another because they both just finished coming off a bye week.
With 16 straight victories, Kansas State's dominating run in the rivalry is the main plot point of focus for this in-state rivalry game. Given the Jayhawks' program's development under head coach Lance Leipold, this marks the first time since 2009 that Kansas has started the game as the favorite to win the Sunflower Showdown. Kansas, under Leipold has had its ups and downs, and the Jayhawks have not defeated the Wildcats with him as the coach but this may be his best chance to defeat Kansas State.
Jalon Daniels, the quarterback for the Kansas Jayhawks, has passed for 1,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just two interceptions, leading a successful offensive attack. To break the rivalry curse of the past 16 years, his play must be exceptional and near perfect, and one of the main targets is wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. will need to play great as well.
Avery Johnson, the quarterback for the Kansas State Wildcats, is a dual threat, as many fans are aware of his talents in Manhattan. He has rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns and thrown for 1,556 yards and thirteen touchdowns. He, like Daniels, will need to play outstanding for the Wildcats to get their 17th consecutive win over the Jayhawks. When it comes to forcing turnovers, the K-State defense excels, and they need to force at minimum two turnovers in this game to contain the impact of the Kansas offense.
Both teams are looking to rise in their Big 12 standings and secure their spots in a bowl game, so this game is crucial to their seasons. A victory would end Kansas's lengthy losing run and significantly improve the program's trajectory in this rivalry. A win would help Kansas State bounce back from a slower-than-expected start to the season and maintain its dominance over its in-state and longtime rival. This game should be fiercely competitive and high-scoring.
Kansas State and Kansas do not have strong defenses this season but both teams have high powered offenses and talented and efficent quarterbacks. The running game for both teams will be important to control the time of possession in this game. The Wildcats may be without their star running back for this game and the Jayhawks will look to Leshon Williams to power their run game against the Wildcats defense.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.