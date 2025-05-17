Steelers Fans Get Disappointing Will Howard News With Latest ESPN Prediction
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans are already hyping Will Howard as the franchise's future.
Unfortunately, that's a bit high for a sixth-rounder in his first professional season. Even for their thin quarterback selection, the Steelers have already signaled that Howard will not be the starter, or even the QB2.
NFL Nation reporter Brooke Pryor discussed Howard's lineup placement in ESPN's 2025 rookie quarterback predictions.
"Howard projects to be the No. 2 or No. 3 QB on the depth chart behind at least Mason Rudolph in Week 1," Pryor wrote. "And while he represents good value as a sixth-round pick, he still needs to develop if he's going to be a starting NFL quarterback in the future."
Still, Howard presents good features and a respectable resume that Pittsburgh will likely consider for the starting job.
"While it was surprising to see Pittsburgh wait until Round 6 to pick a quarterback, Howard is an ideal fit," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote. "His 89.6 QBR topped the FBS, while his 73% completion percentage ranked second. He has excellent size (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) and mobility, and he continues to improve as a passer."
After spending four seasons with Kansas State, Howard is coming off a career year at Ohio State, ending in a national title. He led the Buckeyes to their first championship in a decade, logging 231 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, and two touchdowns against Notre Dame.
