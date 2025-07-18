Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Doubles Down On Lofty Expectations
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has made it clear he wants to compete for a national title. He also covets a Big 12 championship. He hasn't held back on his expectations this season. There was no exception when he held a meet-and-greet with fans earlier this week in Manhattan.
Johnson doubled down on all the earlier comments he made about this season.
“I have to play better for the guys around me and then, just continuing to grow as a leader, and as a quarterback so that we can go out and put together a 10-plus win season this year,” Johnson told the crowd.
The Wildcats are trying to improve on last year's 9-4 finish that ended with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. They are projected to win the Big 12 by ESPN and USA Today. Most of it depends on if Johnson can improve in his second season as the starter. The Wildcats open the season against Iowa State Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
“I’m just trying to pinpoint what I didn’t do well and improve on it and then finding things I was successful at last year, talking to coaches, and getting to more positions to be able to showcase that.” Johnson said. “Really, just having fun and going out and winning games this year.”
