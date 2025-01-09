Former Kansas State Quarterback Will Howard Leads The Country In This Statistic
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is having a sensational season in his first year out of Kansas State.
But one statistic highlights just how much he's improved since leaving the Wildcats. He leads all college football players in deep-ball completion this year, highlighting his ability to connect downfield.
Howard has thrown for 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, as well as seven rushing touchdowns. His star performance over No. 1 Oregon has many pinning Ohio State as the favorite to win the CFP title.
Howard boasts weapons on the outside with Emeka Egbuka and standout freshman Jeremiah Smith. He also has a solid running game and one of the top defenses in the country. The elevated receiving core resulted in his deep-ball completion nearly doubling between 2023 and this year. Howard spoke about the difference between having a team like the Buckeyes versus the Wildcats.
"I think the one thing I would say is that I don’t feel like I have to be a hero here," Howard said before the season. "I feel like I have the guys around me to where I just need to facilitate and just get them the ball and make good decisions. At the end of the day, I don’t have to go out there and do anything superhuman. I just have to be myself and trust the guys around me."
Ohio State plays Texas in the Cotton Bowl Friday night.
