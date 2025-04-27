Former Kansas State RB DJ Giddens' Parents Emotional After Draft Selection
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens finally heard his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in the fifth round.
Giddens, a typically mild-mannered player, had a rather calm reaction to being drafted. However, his parents, Monique and David, couldn't hold their emotions back watching their son getting selected to the pros.
"It was so emotional," his mother said to KSNT 27 News. "I had tears coming down because it was just a dream come true to watch everything we worked for just work out for him. So it was very emotional, I'm really proud of him."
Giddens exited Kansas State third in school history in career rushing yards (3,087) and seventh in rushing attempts (517). He also compiled 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns, illustrating his receiving game as an additional component of his game.
"We don't show emotions, but when that call came and I saw him over there, I just couldn't wait to hold him," his father said. "All of a sudden, tears started coming from my eyes. It was just sweet to see my son getting part of his dream."
Giddens joins a Colts squad that ranked eighth in the league in rushing yards, but that was largely due to Jonathan Taylor's star-caliber season. The second-leading rusher was quarterback Anthony Richardson, and Indianapolis compiled just 312 yards from the running backs outside Taylor. Adding Giddens will hopefully create a new one-two punch at the position to aid the quarterback room of Richardson, Daniel Jones, and Riley Leonard.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.