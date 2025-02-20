Four-Star Wide Receiver Mason James List K-State In His Top 10 Schools
Kansas State's recruiting trails need to pick up with only one commit in the 2026 class.
The good news is that four-star wide receiver Mason James has K-State in his top 10 schools per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
The 5 feet 11 inches tall receiver from Norman, Ok also has Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan, Washington, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Arizona State in his top 10.
The No. 1 player in Oklahoma has a 33.3 percent chance of committing to Sooners but others are still in play. This is the best that the Wildcats can do as they play the waiting game with other recruits.
In the 2025 class, K-State finished 37th on On3's recruiting rankings and finished third in the Big 12 behind TCU (26th), and Colorado (35th).
Three-star cornerback Brandon Ford is the only commit from the 2026 class so far for the WIldcats.
With only one commit in the 26' class, they are not ranked on any evaluation list. The dream is to be a national championship contender. Being behind in recruiting is never a good sign. Things have to pick up quickly for the Wildcats.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.