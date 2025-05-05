Kansas State Gets More Preseason Hype With Post-Spring Football Ranking
Kansas State football is making noise before the 2025 season.
Many believe the program will take a substantial step this year with a more developed Avery Johnson and maintenance of key pieces.
USA Today's Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith had Kansas State at No. 12 on their 2025 college football rankings.
"We’re going to roll the dice on quarterback Avery Johnson taking a big step in his second season as the starter after some highs and low last season. More consistency from him should make the offense better with RB Dylan Edwards ready to take a lead role in the ground attack and Jayce Brown one of the top receivers in the Big 12. LB Austin Romaine and DB VJ Payne, the team's top two tacklers, return for a defense that should get back to a level good enough to compete for and win the conference championship."
Still, coach Chris Klieman is putting the brakes on the hype until the final product. He remains confident in the development this spring but knows the short period won't illustrate much for the season.
“The proof will be in the fall," Klieman said. "I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.