ESPN Writer Pegs DJ Giddens As Perfect Match For Indianapolis Colts
Many are excited to see former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens on the Indianapolis Colts.
Among that group is ESPN analyst Paul Bretl, who highlighted Giddens' play style to aid their lack of running back depth.
"We recently went through the exercise of seeing where each Colts' draft pick was selected compared to their consensus big board ranking, and Giddens was the best value selection in that regard. His consensus ranking was No. 111, and the Colts picked him at 151st overall. Giddens proved to be a big-play threat at Kansas State, and has pass-catching experience as well. He can provide a needed production boost from the backup running back role."
The Colts would ideally pair the former Wildcat with Pro Bowl rusher Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis boasted the No. 8 rushing unit last year but got minimal production outside Taylor. Giddens had 1,343 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, with 21 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.
CFB ANALYST ISN'T IMPRESSED WITH WILL HOWARD'S TITLE RUN
Many are still waiting for their final verdicts on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard despite his championship run a few months ago.
College football analyst Paul Finebaum is among that group, who said Howard was decent at Ohio State but nothing to write home about.
"They had an experienced quarterback, he wasn't great," Finebaum said on his ESPN show. "He was serviceable. He didn't make a lot of mistakes. He played a role."
Finebaum is far from the only onlooker who feels this way about Howard. Many believe his success was a product of a powerhouse Buckeyes team and that he will revert to his underwhelming form, similar to his tenure at Kansas State.
Only time will tell if they're wrong or not.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
CFB Analyst Has Staggering Criticism Of Will Howard's Title Run
K-State Newcomers JB Nelson, Terrence Enos Jr. Competing For Starting Jobs
Kansas State's NFL Production Illustrates Program's Recent Strides
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.