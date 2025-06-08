From Columbia To Manhattan: Meet K-State Basketball's Exavier Wilson
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and his staff have been on a recruiting tear the last few months, putting together the No. 4 transfer class in the Big 12 and the No. 37 class nationally. The Wildcats have four recruits out of the 2025 class, with one of them being three-star point guard Exavier Wilson, from Father Tolton High School.
Wilson's connection with Kansas State goes back to his time playing in the AAU circuit with MOKAN basketball.
"When I was playing 15U MOKAN, coach [Rodney] Perry would come help out a little bit with our team because he was coaching 17U MOKAN at the time," Wilson said to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. "We built a relationship there, and this high school season he just contacted me and came to one of my games."
Wilson was a standout at Father Tolton last season, helping lead the Trailblazers to the Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinal. Wilson carried offers from 17 schools, according to 247 Sports. He said each offer only made him want to excel.
"It's great," Wilson said about seeing the offers flood in. "Whenever I get an offer, it just pushes me to work harder, be better."
He credited the Wildcats' culture as one of the main factors that attracted him to the school.
"The culture, the guys, the players, it felt like they were all close, it just looked fun to be a part of," Wilson said. "It just looked like a family over there."
Wilson described his Kansas State offer as one of the proudest moments of his life, and he is excited to prove himself. He describes himself as a three-level scorer who also plays strong defense. Wilson is itching to play in front of a packed house at Bramlage Coliseum when the season tips off.
