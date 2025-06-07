Will Howard's Aaron Rodgers Comments Resurface After Contract Signing
It's official. Aaron Rodgers is finally a Pittsburgh Steeler.
Rodgers signed a $13.65 million deal, with $10 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $19.5 million. The most tedious offseason headline can finally be laid to rest, as fans and analysts halt their frustrations with Rodgers delaying his signing.
Or, maybe just begin. Many outsiders' irritation wasn't necessarily with the time length but with the player. Rodgers' decline in play and increase in off-field antics didn't exactly make him the most attractive option at signal-caller. Some called for sixth-rounder Will Howard to get more playing time instead of betting on a withering star.
However, Howard already expressed his excitement about playing behind the four-time MVP. A clip of him discussing Rodgers resurfaced on social media amid the signing.
"I absolutely idolized him growing up," Howard said in a May 20 interview with Kay Adams. "I don't know what's gonna happen, who knows? That's all over my head. But I'd love to be in a room and learn from him."
Rodgers could be a good mentor for Howard, similar to how Jordan Love sat behind him during his consecutive MVP seasons. Love eventually became the starter in Green Bay, signing the then-largest contract in league history in 2024.
Not bad footsteps to follow for Howard. The former K-State quarterback has already received guidance from the likes of veteran Mason Rudolph and two-time champion Ben Roethlisberger. Rodgers is the latest to be able to take Howard under his wing, providing him with the leadership and example that Howard needs to transition to the professional level.
