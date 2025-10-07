Kansas State Offers 2026 CB Jamarion Richardson in Latest Recruiting Move
The Kansas State Wildcats are turning up the heat on the recruiting trail. They are handing out a new offer to one of Texas’s fastest-rising defensive backs. Jamarion Richardson is a standout cornerback from Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana.
He has officially received an offer from Kansas State, even as he remains committed to Big 12 rival Baylor. The Class of 2026 talent, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing around 150 pounds, has earned an 85-grade, 3-star recruit rating. The athlete continues to garner significant attention nationwide.
Jamarion Richardson’s Versatility Set Him Apart
Richardson shared his excitement about the offer on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "#AGTG I’m blessed to receive an offer from Kansas State University #purplepride @KStateFB @CoachKlanderman @CoachKli @JoshGibsonPG @Coach_JDarby."
Richardson’s athletic profile is what makes him such a coveted recruit. A multi-sport athlete, he’s just as dominant on the track as he is on the football field. His recent personal best in the 100-meter dash, 10.71 seconds, places him among the fastest high school athletes in Texas.
The star player also clocked 21.48 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 50.15 seconds in the 400-meter dash. He surely proved that his speed isn’t just explosive but sustained.
On the gridiron, that elite speed translates into lockdown coverage and playmaking ability. During his junior season in 2024, Richardson made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he tallied 28 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups, showcasing impressive instincts and ball skills for his size. On offense, he demonstrated his versatility by rushing for 386 yards and five touchdowns, showing that his agility and acceleration can flip the field in an instant.
Wildcats Eyeing a Major Flip from Big 12 Rival Baylor
The offer from Kansas State marks a strategic move by Head Coach Chris Klieman and Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman, who are looking to add elite athleticism and depth to their future secondary. The Wildcats’ staff, known for developing under-the-radar prospects into Big 12 standouts, clearly sees Richardson as a perfect fit for their system.
The post quickly drew attention from fans of both programs, adding an intriguing twist to the recruiting battle.
While Richardson has been verbally committed to Baylor since April 2025, Kansas State’s offer could open the door for a potential flip down the line.
As Kansas State continues to build momentum in recruiting, landing a player like Richardson would not only bolster their defensive backfield but also send a strong message across the Big 12. For now, all eyes are on Texarkana to see whether the Wildcats’ late push can sway one of Texas’ fastest-rising stars.