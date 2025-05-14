Will Howard Gaining Fans Within, Outside Pittsburgh Steelers Organization
What the media says about an athlete rarely carries much weight in the eyes of coaches.
With that said, at least former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is receiving good reviews from those who follow the Pittsburgh Steelers on a daily basis. As of now, Howard is competing for the backup spot this fall. The Steelers have Mason Rudolph in place as the starter but there is plenty of Aaron Rodgers speculation
In the meantime, Howard is impressing during minicamp this month. At least one Steelers beat writer likes what he sees.
"We only got to watch the morning sessions, and they were walk-throughs," Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote. "But I will say this: I was impressed with Howard's command of the huddle and how he interacted with teammates. You can tell he's a quality leader."
In case you missed it, Howard spent three years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State for last season. He led the Buckeyes to the national championship but generally flew under the radar for NFL scouts. While the fans and media paid more attention to Shedeur Sanders slipping in the draft, Howard was chosen at No. 185 in the sixth round. Sanders was selected a round earlier by the Cleveland Browns.
Howard remains a work in progress in Pittsburgh but it seems he's at least winning over those within and outside the organization.
