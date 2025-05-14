Steelers Legend Gives Fans More Reason To Be Excited For Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers champion Ben Roethlisberger has had nothing but positive words for newcomer quarterback Will Howard.
Roethlisberger added more encouragement for Howard, geared more to his off-field tangibles than just statistics and player profile.
"Both those guys, what you saw in that show was them," the Steelers legend said recently on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. "They were both truly excited to be Steelers. What you saw when they got drafted, the genuine emotion, was real. They didn't just talk about it on this show. Even off-camera, they were genuinely excited to be drafted to Pittsburgh. "
The former Kansas State Wildcat is in a quarterback carousel featuring Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and possibly Aaron Rodgers. However, Howard is anticipated to sit behind one of the veterans for at least half the season.
Howard has expressed his gratefulness for landing in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans can be optimistic that his passion and commitment to the team could translate to the field.
"You don't know where you could be," Howard said to Roethlisberger in a May 6 episode of the podcast. "You could in any one of 32 cities. So I just wanted to know. It's not about when, it's where, and I could not have landed in a better spot. Like honestly. It's close to home, close to Columbus, a lot of friends out here, a lot of connections to Pittsburgh."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.