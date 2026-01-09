Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Denied Sixth Season of Eligibility
Trinidad Chambliss’s college football career is over.
According to ESPN, the Ole Miss quarterback has been denied a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Chambliss was a two-time Division II national champion at Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss this past April. Following an injury to starter Austin Simmons in September, the 23-year-old took over for the remainder of the season and led the Rebels to a 13-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions while also rushing for an additional 527 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground.
Ole Miss’s 2025 season came to an end on Thursday night with a loss to Miami in the CFP semifinals.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.