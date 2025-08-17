Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Gives Himself Shocking Grade For 2024 Season
Last season, Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards recorded 74 carries for 546 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
A pretty decent season for an RB2, right? Well, Edwards says he wasn't as impressed with himself as some onlookers might've been. The junior running back said he "failed" himself with his production in 2024.
"I failed last year in what I wanted to do as a player," Edwards said. "As a team, we won a lot of games. But as a player, I feel like I failed myself. So this year, I'm trying to get back to how happy I can be performing."
Edwards has a chance at redemption this season as the premier K-State rusher. He is expected to take a massive step with a larger role, headlining a running game that has been elite for the past few seasons. Edwards is following in the footsteps of DJ Giddens and Deuce Vaughn, school legends who eventually landed in the NFL.
Pretty good territory for him to be in.
Former K-State running back DJ Giddens was a high-caliber rusher in his time in Manhattan, Kan., but he also showed off his skills as a receiver.
Indianapolis Colts' fans were given a sneak peek of what Giddens can do when passed to in a video posted by the Colts on X on Friday.
The video shows Giddens running an angle route, using his quick feet to get by a Green Bay defender and catching the ball. The video is a great example of Giddens' route-running ability, as he works the defender outside before quickly cutting inside to the open field.
Kansas State fans took to the comment section to hype up their former running back.
The video also reminded some Wildcat fans of Giddens' game against Colorado. Giddens went for 182 yards on 25 carries, showing off his shiftiness along the way. One K-State fan commented a GIF of Shilo Sanders, a player who was on the receiving end of a nasty Giddens' juke.
K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson continued his trend of hyping up his former players, reposting the video to his page.
The Indianapolis Colts' running back room needs a pass catcher. Jonathan Taylor put up a strong season out of the backfield, picking up 1,431 yards on 303 carries with 11 touchdowns. While Taylor is one of the elite running backs in the NFL, he didn't have a huge impact in the Colts' receiving game last season. Taylor was targeted 31 times, hauling in 18 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.
