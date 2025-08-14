Here's The Next Names K-State Fans Should Look Out For In Revamped Secondary
After losing defensive backs Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle to the NFL, Kansas State is trying to revamp its secondary to emulate its 2024 success and more.
Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has all the confidence that they are capable of doing so.
Probably the group that's impressed me the most since the spring is the corners," Klanderman said in his Aug. 12 press conference. "Just watching Zashon Rich, Donovan McIntosh, Justice Clemons, and Jayden Rowe, playing with confidence. It's fun to watch those guys right now. And that was probably the biggest question mark, losing the two seniors from a year ago. I don't think we're gonna drop off there at all."
K-State coach Chris Klieman has acknowledged sophomore cornerbacks Zashon Rich and Donovan McIntosh, but the newer names should give fans confidence in a deeper secondary. Klanderman especially acknowledged junior cornerback Jayden Rowe, calling him a "different animal."
"He's physical, I mean he uses it," Klanderman said. "You'd think that change of direction or something would be an issue for him, but it's not."
COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS DISAPPOINTED WITH K-STATE'S INTERNATIONAL MATCHUP
The Associated Press released its preseason college football rankings, listing Kansas State at No. 17.
But this is making college football fans dismayed, and it's not why you might think.
It's not the placement itself; it's the fact that they'll face another ranked opponent in Iowa State...in a completely different country.
"Farmageddon is OFFICIALLY an AP Top 25 game," college football analyst Ben Stevens tweeted. "It’s the FIRST (!!) time since 2002 a Week Zero game is a Top 25 ranked vs. ranked contest. Get ready, Ireland. THIS is how you start a college football season."
Iowa State placed No. 22 on the list, which only intrigues fans more to see the matchup in Manhattan, KS, or Ames, IA.
"Call me a killjoy, but college games, especially rivalry games, should be played on campuses, period," one fan tweeted.
Other fans believe a game of such importance should be later in the season, putting more weight on it for postseason or Big 12 implications.
Many more were just making their picks in this juggernaut matchup. College football is just 10 days away, with many fans itching to see their favorite teams take the field. Wildcats fans are looking to see if their squad can live up to its preseason hype and clinch a playoff spot for the first time in school history.
The Wildcats kick off the season against Iowa State on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
