Latest Kansas State AP Ranking Has Fans Upset For One Reason
The Associated Press released its preseason college football rankings, listing Kansas State at No. 17.
But this is making college football fans dismayed, and it's not why you might think.
It's not the placement itself; it's the fact that they'll face another ranked opponent in Iowa State...in a completely different country.
"Farmageddon is OFFICIALLY an AP Top 25 game," college football analyst Ben Stevens tweeted. "It’s the FIRST (!!) time since 2002 a Week Zero game is a Top 25 ranked vs. ranked contest. Get ready, Ireland. THIS is how you start a college football season."
Iowa State placed No. 22 on the list, which only intrigues fans more to see the matchup in Manhattan, KS, or Ames, IA.
"Call me a killjoy, but college games, especially rivalry games, should be played on campuses, period," one fan tweeted.
Other fans believe a game of such importance should be later in the season, putting more weight on it for postseason or Big 12 implications.
Many more were just making their picks in this juggernaut matchup. College football is just 10 days away, with many fans itching to see their favorite teams take the field. Wildcats fans are looking to see if their squad can live up to its preseason hype and clinch a playoff spot for the first time in school history.
The Wildcats kick off the season against Iowa State on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
K-STATE'S DEFENSE STILL STRONG DESPITE OUTSIDE CRITIQUES
Kansas State's preseason hype has primarily centered around the offense's potential, with question marks around the defensive production.
The team lost several stars, including NFL draftees Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle, along with Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year Brendan Mott. Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman reassures fans that the second unit is ready for the challenge of stepping up in their departures.
"Coach [Chris Klieman] called out the second defense, and I looked at that group of guys like, 'There's some pretty dang good football players here,'" Klanderman said in his Aug. 12 press conference. "They're good-looking kids, they know what they're doing, they're kids that I would trust to be out there. So I think a lot of groups have made a great leap. Probably the group that's impressed me the most since the spring is the corners."
Kansas State thrived last season with its rushing attack and strong defense. They want to continue that trend in 2025, with a more potent passing attack to compete with the nation's best.
