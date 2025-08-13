K-State Fans Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief At Latest Defensive Revolution
Kansas State's preseason hype has primarily centered around the offense's potential, with question marks around the defensive production.
The team lost several stars, including NFL draftees Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle, along with Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year Brendan Mott. Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman reassures fans that the second unit is ready for the challenge of stepping up in their departures.
"Coach [Chris Klieman] called out the second defense, and I looked at that group of guys like, 'There's some pretty dang good football players here,'" Klanderman said in his Aug. 12 press conference. "They're good-looking kids, they know what they're doing, they're kids that I would trust to be out there. So I think a lot of groups have made a great leap. Probably the group that's impressed me the most since the spring is the corners."
Kansas State thrived last season with its rushing attack and strong defense. They want to continue that trend in 2025, with a more potent passing attack to compete with the nation's best.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS ZONES IN ON K-STATE'S AVERY JOHNSON
If you've been paying attention to anything Big 12-related, you've seen that Kansas State has massive expectations for next season.
But that all depends on junior quarterback Avery Johnson. The Wildcats' Big 12 title ambitions and postseason hopes are tied to how the signal-caller fares in his second season as a starter. Pro Football Focus heaped more preseason hype on Johnson, attributing his individual development to the team's potential success.
"Johnson played a part-time role in 2023 before taking over as Kansas State’s starter this past season. His dual-threat abilities quickly became the foundation of the Wildcats’ offense, and he posted a solid 81.1 PFF overall grade in 2024. Given Kansas State's solid run game and defense, Johnson should be able to keep the Wildcats in Big 12 contention, especially if he improves further as a passer."
Last season, Johnson threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns, illustrating his dual-threat style. However, the passing numbers must improve to enter the upper echelon of college quarterbacks. The turnovers hurt the Wildcats in their four losses, and his reliance on play-action limited his downfield passing attack.
Luckily, Kansas State acquired some veteran weapons to help him on the perimeter, alleviating pressure off Jayce Brown as the sole weapon. They also added five-star recruit Linkon Cure to an already stacked tight end room.
Now, it's on Johnson to elevate the Wildcats to new heights.
