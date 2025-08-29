Here's Why Kansas State's Defense May Be Scarier Than We Thought
As Kansas State looks to rebound from its season-opening loss, the team hopes to continue a solid defensive effort.
Outside of a couple of long drives, the Wildcats had a decent showing against Iowa State, extending the ability to win games on that side of the ball. Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman commended the defense's performance against the Cyclones, lauding the depth in the front four as the biggest asset.
"I think we're really talented up front," Klanderman said in his Thursday afternoon presser. "That's probably one of our deepest spots, and I think as many of those guys as we can get on the field at the same time. There are a few reasons, personnel is a big one. There were times last year where I'm looking to the left and right, and I'm seeing these guys that are as good as anyone in the league."
The defensive pressure starts up front, especially for a secondary regrouping after losing its top players to the NFL.
"I think protection beats coverage," Klanderman said. "There are times in the three-down stuff where we're rushing three, and we can have some of the greatest coverage in the world. But if a quarterback doesn't feel any pressure, then eventually your coverage is gonna break down."
K-STATE'S PJ HAGGERTY GETS MAJOR PROPS FROM ESPN LEGEND ANALYST
Kansas State's rollercoaster 2024-25 season ended below its preseason expectations.
This year, though, fans have a lot to look forward to after the Wildcats loaded up with star talent. ESPN veteran commentator Dick Vitale released his 2025-26 Preseason All-Rolls Royce teams, pegging Kansas State's PJ Haggerty as the catalyst for new heights.
"The transfer express finally lands in Manhattan, Kansas, and boy, oh boy, Jerome Tang's got himself a big-time baller and scoring machine. Haggerty's dropped 21 points a night the past two years -- and, by the way, set an American Conference tourney record with 42 points in a game. But he's not just a scorer, he's also a playmaker and a defender. He's a legit Rolls-Royce PTPer."
Kansas State added an onslaught of major players to boost its postseason chances. The Wildcats haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2023, which has shrunk fans' patience with coach Jerome Tang.
