K-State Secondary Has Plenty Room To Grow Ahead Of Game No. 2
Kansas State’s secondary showed flashes of promise but also costly mistakes in the Week 0 loss to Iowa State.
Cornerback Donovan McIntosh and safety Wesley Fair turned in solid performances in Dublin, Ireland. However, each were beaten separate play's setting up a Iowa State touchdown.
The pair are in different stages of their careers. McIntosh appeared in all 13 games at cornerback last season, while Fair primarily contributed on special teams. Still, both are starting in the secondary for the first time leaving plenty to learn.
"I thought our corners played really well for the first time," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Donnie Mac got beat on the one double move. I thought [Rocco Becht] the kid made a great throw, and he was right there. But I thought Donovan McIntosh played a really good football game."
"I thought Wesley Fair played a really good football game, and Wesley got beat on a play. But I can't take away anything from the fact that it was Wesley's first start, and he played his tail off."
McIntosh is also working to grow into a leadership role within K-State’s secondary.
"One thing I learned most is how fast the game goes. Just learning how to get out there and line up. Get the play call and talk to the team before the play and tell my teammates what I see," McIntosh said.
Qua Moss, a safety transfer from West Georgia, debuted as a starter in Kansas State’s 24-21 loss. The junior finished with three solo tackles and a sack but admitted first-game jitters impacted his play despite the solid stat line.
"I feel like I didn't play good," Moss said. "I just feel like it was just a lot for me in my first big game. So, I just feel like everything was coming at me fast. So, I had to calm myself down."
Senior safety VJ Payne failed to make much of an impact, recording just two solo tackles. He was beaten on a corner route that led to a pass interference call, one of six costly penalties for K-State. Payne needs to elevate his play, especially as he’s expected to be among the top safeties in the Big 12.
K-State’s secondary will look to settle in and bounce back at home against North Dakota on Saturday. With the Wildcats’ offense still adjusting to the absence of running back Dylan Edwards (ankle), a strong showing from the defense would be a welcomed boost.
