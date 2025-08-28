Kansas State's Big 12 Hopes May Already Be Crushed By Iowa State Loss
Kansas State's loss to Iowa State marks its first defeat of the season, but one early-season loss won't derail the entire year.
Or...will it? Even with this loss being literally the first game of 2025, some still see it as a detriment to the Wildcats' postseason odds and Big 12 title aspirations. ESPN reporter Heather Dinich explained why this singular game has significant implications for Kansas State's season.
"They're certainly not out of it, but the ideal scenario for K-State is to get to the Big 12 championship game and avenge that regular-season loss by beating Iowa State for the Big 12 title," Dinich said on a Wednesday segment of SportsCenter. "The five highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoffs. K-State is still in the race, but they're already looking up at Iowa State in the Big 12 standings."
This loss not only gives Iowa State the advantage in conference rankings, but also may concern outsiders about the Wildcats' ability to compete with ranked opponents.
"If they don't win the Big 12 title, they're going to have to hope the selection committee holds that league in high regard and has multiple opponents during the season ranked in their CFP top 25," Dinich said.
Kansas State certainly isn't out of the race, but it will have to be seemingly perfect going forward. The schedule doesn't feature many currently ranked teams, which may influence how strong the selection committee believes the team's victories are.
The Wildcats have their next opportunity against North Dakota Saturday night.
K-STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS OUT AGAINST NORTH DAKOTA
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards will not see the field this Saturday.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that the junior rusher is out against North Dakota and doubtful against Army on Sep. 6, still reeling from a left ankle injury suffered in the Wildcats' season opener.
Despite coach Chris Klieman's previous optimism that Edwards was trending in the right direction, K-State fans will have to wait at least another week to see their premier rusher in full effect.
Last season, Edwards rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. His explosive Rate Bowl performance gave fans optimism that he could be the team's No. 1 rusher following the departure of school legend DJ Giddens.
Now, the team will have to change trajectory with an offensive star sidelined for the time being. For now, they will rely on running backs DeVon Rice and Joe Jackson.
