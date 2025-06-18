K-State Three-Star 2026 Class Target Announces Commitment Date
Kansas State football's 2026 recruiting class currently boasts 15 commits.
And they might get another one next month. Tucker Ashford, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher from Fort Worth Christian High School, will announce his collegiate commitment on July 4. The three-star has narrowed his choices to Vanderbilt, Houston, Illinois, and Kansas State, with On3 Sports giving the Wildcats a 91 percent chance to land him.
Ashford has made official visits to each of his final four schools, visiting Vanderbilt on April 10, Kansas State on May 29, Illinois on June 6, and Houston on June 12. If he commits to Kansas State, Ashford would be the seventh Texan and first edge in the 2026 class.
Ashford's junior tape is impressive. He showed high football IQ by staying with the running back on a slip screen, then tackling the quarterback for a loss when he tried to step up and run. He also showed the ability to collapse the pocket, as well as a burst of speed with a scoop and score.
Ashford has been a hot commodity in his recruitment process, earning offers from 22 schools, including 15 from Power Four conferences.
While Kansas State currently boasts many intriguing players in this recruiting cycle, its class ranks No. 10 in the Big 12 on 247 Sports. The Wildcats sit three spots in front of Houston (No. 13), which is also hopeful that Ashford will commit to its program on Independence Day.
