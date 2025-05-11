Honeymoon Already Over For DJ Giddens At Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
Ex-Kansas State running back DJ Giddens figures to take a day or so to soak in the atmosphere.
He is still getting acclimated to the new environment at the Indianapolis Colts minicamp, which started Friday. It's about meeting teammates and coaches.
"It was a cool experience, just meeting everybody in different places," Giddens said. "I'm already making friends with people. It's been smooth."
Two days in, Giddens is already focused on goals. It's time to compete.
"It feels good," Giddens said. "You know where you're at now. Now, it's just time to work."
COMFORTABLE IN BACKUP ROLE
Giddens spent the past two seasons in the frontseat.
He was the main cog in the rushing attack, leading the Wildcats in yards as a sophomore and junior. Now, he has to accept a new role his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts have veteran Jonathan Taylor as the starter, which means Giddens is trying to learn much as possible.
"I don't mind that backseat role, especially somebody that's a leader like him," Giddens said. "I can learn a lot from him. I just sit back and listen. I don't say too much. I don't think I know everything. I'm going to be a sponge around him."
Taylor is a two-time Pro Bowler. In 2021, he led the NFL in rushing. As talented as he is, the Colts know they need a capable backup. That's why they drafted Giddens in the fifth round last month. So far, he has impressed during the rookie mini-camp.
Although Giddens is pegged in a backup role, he's already thinking more.
"It's competition, for sure," Giddens said. "Everybody is coming in to start. That's what their mindset is. Whatever it is, I'm just gonna keep working, so I'm not tripping."
