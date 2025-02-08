How Kansas State Fans Reacted To The Sunflower Showdown Saturday Afternoon
Don't look now but the K-State Wildcats are the hottest team in the country.
The Wildcats defeated No. 16 Kansas 81-73 in the Sunflower Showdown and avoided the season sweep.
Now the hype train is underway.
The Wildcats defeated two ranked teams in the last five games and have blown up the Big 12.
"Kansas State is officially the hottest team in the Big 12," one user tweeted. "Nobody wants to play them right now and they're the dangerous team that everyone once envisioned."
Four players finished in double figures for Kansas State. David N'Guessan spearheaded this group with another star performance, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds, and one block.
Now, the Wildcats seem unstoppable with a favorable schedule before March. The box score may indicate this was a close game, but it was one of the team's best defensive performances this season.
"Love how Kansas State has gone from being arguably the season’s biggest disappointment to a seemingly unstoppable force in the span of three weeks," another user tweeted.
The Wildcats have another ranked opponent welcoming No. 20 Arizona to Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 11, looking to cause more damage to the potential Big 12 postseason outlook.
