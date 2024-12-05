Incoming Kansas State Quarterback Should Have Plenty of Time To Develop
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson remains the starter for next season after a promising sophomore campaign.
Still, newcomer Dillon Duff should be able to learn and grow as a backup.
He's already got admiration from Wildcats coach Chris Klieman, who recognized Duff's high school development as a stepping stone for his potential collegiate career.
"Kid is a stud," Klieman said. "I've been so impressed with Dillon Duff, the person... he's got a great family support system, and he's at a really good high school that does a good job developing people. Guy's an athlete. He spins it, he can run it, he's a leader. He's reached out to so many of these kids in the class. That's what you want your quarterback to do, so he's going to be a tremendous fit here."
The freshman could possibly get some play behind Johnson after former backup Ta'Quan Roberson entered the transfer portal. Duff threw for 1,863 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior at Desmet Jesuit High School, while adding 595 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Klieman on tight end Linkon Cure's versatility implemented in the Wildcats offense:
"He can be a flex guy, he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
