Jerome Tang, Kansas State Targeting Son Of NBA Veteran For 2026
Kansas State is targeting the son of an NBA veteran on the 2026 recruiting trail.
Jahadi White Jr., a 6-foot-8 and 220-pound power forward, announced Thursday he received an offer from the Wildcats. He is the son of Jahadi White Sr., a former Georgetown standout who played seven seasons in the NBA.
The East St. Louis, MO native holds several other offers, including from Sacramento State, Washington State, Iowa, Southern Illinois, and Lindenwood. White Jr. also plays football as a defensive lineman, with Sacramento State and Washington State showing interest in him on the gridiron.
As a dual-sport athlete, White Jr. could be an intriguing prospect for Kansas State. Jerome Tang could potentially leverage the opportunity for him to suit up for both the basketball and football program under Chris Klieman.
On the court, White Jr. is regarded as a versatile forward who uses his interior footwork to finish above the rim with ease while also showing the ability to knock down mid-range jumpers. He plays high school basketball at Chaminade College Preparatory and competes on the AAU circuit with Brad Beal Elite.
His father's college career at Georgetown was hampered by injuries, but he still managed to finish seventh all-time in blocks (169). White Sr.'s blocks average over his final two seasons ranks among the top five in program history. He was ultimately selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards and went on to play seven seasons across four teams.
White Jr.’s college decision will mark the next step in his journey to follow in his father’s footsteps toward the NBA. Kansas State hopes to become a key part of that path.
