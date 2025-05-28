K-State Baseball Eyeing Continued Success In Regional Tournament
Kansas State baseball is in pursuit of making another deep run in the NCAA Regional Tournament.
The Wildcats (31-24) earned the No. 3 seed and will match up against Texas-San Antonio (44-13) on Friday. After ending an 11-year postseason drought and advancing to the super regional for the second time in program history last year, the team aims to make even more noise.
During a regional press conference, K-State coach Pete Hughes spoke about building on last season's momentum, especially after losing key players like Minnesota Twins' first-rounder Kaelen Culpepper.
“This is especially rewarding because we really had to revamp our entire lineup,” Hughes said. “We lost two major components in our starting rotation. We lost arguably the best closer in the country, a first round shortstop, a center fielder, a catcher, and our second baseman was a high draft choice. That's a lot to rebuild and to have sustained success is the mark of a national program when you can rebuild and when you can reload, and that was the significance of this year and being rewarded to go to play in the postseason.”
The Wildcats have become accustomed to facing top talent, tasked with a rigorous schedule last season against opponents like Arkansas and Houston. Infielder David Bishop shed light on how these competitive regular-season games will pay dividends during the playoffs.
“To be ready for games like this in the regional, you have to play teams like Arkansas," Bishop said. "Teams that are great and Omaha-caliber teams. So for us to play against them and have success shows that our players have the confidence to go into this regional and know that we can walk out with a win and take over the regional."
