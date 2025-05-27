K-State Fans Skeptical About PJ Haggerty's Potential NIL Package
Kansas State transfer PJ Haggerty will cash in a substantial NIL package with his commitment to suit up for the program this fall.
College Basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported Haggerty will receive a $2 million base NIL value and $500k in incentives. Although he won't receive the $4 million he initially asked for, K-State still had enough to land arguably the top player left in the transfer portal.
Most Wildcats fans believe they got the All-American on a bargain and are ecstatic to welcome him on board. The 6-3 redshirt sophomore averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. He was named the 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year.
However, some are skeptical of the move due to uncertainty about whether Haggerty will truly move the needle for the Wildcats.
"Congratulations to Kansas State for making a really dumb decision," one user tweeted. "The kid is a pretty good player but is nowhere close to being worth that kind of money."
The deal mirrors Coleman Hawkins from last season, who later revealed the deal was worth $2 million. Given the team's underwhelming results after Hawkins' addition, another transfer portal player reportedly receiving the same amount leaves fans a little worrisome.
Either way, Haggerty, alongside a talented transfer portal class put together by coach Jerome Tang, should at the very least be expected to help improve from the team’s 16-17 record from last season, when the program finished No. 9 in the Big 12.
