K-State's Luke Wells Elevating The Likes Of Linkon Cure, Garrett Oakley
The Kansas State football staff is gearing up to step into the upper echelon of the Big 12 next season.
The latest to add his preseason hype was Kansas State tight ends coach Luke Wells.
"Just getting to work today, excited to be a part of this great football tradition here and this winning culture here in Manhattan," Wells said on K-State's Twitter Tuesday morning. "Looking forward to calling this place home."
Cure, the program’s first five-star prospect, was drawing offseason hype before even stepping onto the field. Meanwhile, Oakley tied star receiver Jayce Brown leading the team in touchdowns (5) last season. Cure revealed his first impressions of the school after receiving his Kansas State offer back in December.
"I was excited to be there, but I didn't expect much," Cure said in his All-American pregame interview in January. "But I did my job, I showed out, and they invited me the next day to visit the facility. That's when my offer came, so obviously it was a very special moment for me. Growing up as a fan and going to all those games, it was a full circle moment, and it was really cool."
With Cure and Oakley anchoring the position, paired with the additions of veteran receivers this spring, a revamped Kansas State offense is expected to head to the postseason.
However, it all starts with junior quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson has high expectations but will need to play better to reach the upper echelon of college quarterbacks.
