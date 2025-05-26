K-State Baseball Pays Visit To Old Big 12 Foe For Regionals
The stage is set for Kansas State's baseball team in the Austin Regional.
The Wildcats start their NCAA baseball championship journey Friday with the Texas Longhorns, the Houston Christian Huskies, and the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Kansas State squares off against the No. 2-seeded Roadrunners at 6 p.m. CST.
Kansas State posted a 31-24 record this season. They went 17-13 in the Big 12, setting the record for Big 12 wins in a season in program history. The Wildcats received an at-large bid and were part of the last four in, joining Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Southern California.
This is the first time since 2011 they have received consecutive Tournament bids.
Kansas State will look to knock off a top SEC team again in the Texas Longhorns. The No. 2 overall seed went 42-12 this season and posted a 22-8 record in the SEC. The Longhorns are looking to right the ship after losing their first SEC Tournament game to the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers.
The winner of the Austin Regional will take on the winner of the Los Angeles Regional, made up of the No. 15-seeded University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), Fresno State, the University of California-Irvine (UC Irvine) and Arizona State.
Arizona, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU, and West Virginia also received bids to the postseason, helping the Big 12 tie its record for teams in the Tournament with eight.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Kansas State Fans Have New Life After Landing All-American PJ Haggerty
K-State Gets Major Transfer Win With PJ Haggerty Commitment
Kansas State Fans Gush Over Transfer Marcus Johnson's Rare Physical Build