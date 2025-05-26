Kansas State Fans Gush Over Transfer Marcus Johnson's Rare Physical Build
Kansas State basketball’s new addition Marcus Johnson will be a Swiss army knife for the Wildcats next season.
The Bowling Green transfer is a 6-foot-7 and 265-pound wing who made headlines for doing most of his work outside the arc even with a big frame. Johnson averaged 16.2 points and five rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 37 percent from three, hitting 70 of 198 shots and 90 percent on free throws.
Fans are comparing Johnson to former NC State forward DJ Burns, another notable player who had success in recent years with a large build. He has also been linked to 8-year NBA veteran Glen 'Big Baby' Davis.
Before his senior year at Bowling Green, Johnson played at Wheeling College in West Virginia. While at the Division II school, he scored more than 1,000 points, including averaging 21.6 points in the 2023-24.
Johnson also led LeBron James former high school team St. Vincent-St. Mary to back-to-back state championships before making his mark on the college scene.
Kansas State Gets More Good News In Pursuit Of AAC Standout
After a brutal start to the offseason, Kansas State men's basketball is slowly building its roster back up.
Grabbing standouts like Marcus Johnson and Abdi Bashir Jr. is a good start. And it has the potential to get even better.
Multiple sources, including On3Sports and Hitmen Hoops, have linked the Wildcats to former Memphis guard PJ Haggerty.
"News surfaced this week that the Wildcats were in the game for Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty, though it had been widely speculated that NC State was the runaway favorite prior to that," On3Sports' Derek Young wrote.
Haggerty was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year last season after averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He had an impressive display at the NBA Draft combine, but could still extend his collegiate career.
North Carolina State was the previous favorite to acquire Haggerty until it acquired forward Darrion Williams. With Haggerty demanding a large deal, the team is unlikely to be able to pay both him and Williams. This leaves Kansas State at the top of the targeting teams, and their history of large NIL deals illustrate Haggerty's negotiations won't be a problem.
