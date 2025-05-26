Kansas State Fans Have New Life After Landing All-American PJ Haggerty
Kansas State basketball fans didn't have much to be excited about after their season ended. Losing nearly their entire starting roster from last year wasn't the most ideal.
Now, they have more than enough to look forward to after their latest star pickup.
And this one might be the biggest one yet. Standout guard PJ Haggerty, the reigning American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year, committed to the Wildcats Monday afternoon after withdrawing from the NBA Draft.
Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season at Memphis. He was third in the nation in scoring, shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Haggerty also has stops at TCU and Tulsa.
A backcourt of Haggerty and Abdi Bashir Jr. should excite Wildcats fans. The two 20-point scorers reload a unit that lost its two starting guards from last season. Kansas State also boasts the acquisitions like forwards Marcus Johnson and Andrej Kostic, giving them star power to compete in the conference next season.
Hopefully, the Wildcats can reach their Tournament expectations in 2026. They had a rollercoaster 2024-25 season with their revamped lineup, getting a terrible start in conference play before rattling off six consecutive wins as the country's hottest team. Unfortunately, their short success couldn't be sustained, as they had to be nearly perfect for any chance of postseason competition. Kansas State was officially eliminated in the Big 12 Tournament, falling way below its preseason forecast.
Hopefully, adding players like Haggerty will take the program to new heights this year.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State Gets Major Transfer Win With PJ Haggerty Commitment
Kansas State Fans Gush Over Transfer Marcus Johnson's Rare Physical Build
ESPN Revisits Forgotten Part Of Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman's Career