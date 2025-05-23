Latest K-State Move Reunites Avery Johnson With High School Teammate
Kansas State is revamping its wide receiver unit to help Avery Johnson reach new heights with the offense. Its latest addition will certainly help Johnson in the passing game, as the Wildcats link their singal-caller with a familiar face.
Former Maize High receiver Justin Stephens is joining Kansas State, per 785 Sports.
"Avery Johnson is reuniting with his WR1 from high school. Justin Stephens was a standout receiver for Maize before committing to Butler CC," the tweet read.
Stephens and Johnson played together in high school for three years before Johnson went to Kansas State and Stephens went to Butler Community College. Stephens accumulated 41 receptions
for 547 Yards and two touchdowns over his time in El Dorado, KS. Hopefully, he can add to a wide receiver group drawing hype for its early strides from last season.
K-STATE'S JEROME TANG ADDS FAMILIAR FACE TO COACHING STAFF
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang has called on a familiar face to come on board for this season.
Former North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll will join his staff as an associate head coach following. Driscoll spent time as an assistant coach at Baylor alongside Tang, who then served as an associate coach. Driscoll leaves UNF as the winningest coach in program history. Tang is looking forward to bringing in Driscoll to leverage his experience and player development skills for the program.
“I am excited to welcome Matthew Driscoll to the K-State family as our new associate head coach," Tang said in a statement. "Coach Driscoll is a proven program builder and an exceptional teacher of the game."
This move is expected to round out the Wildcats' coaching staff.
